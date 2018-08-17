Woodhall Spa Library enters new digital world

A new computer coding kit at Woodhall Spa Library will open a door to the digital world for the local community.

Woodhall Spa Connect has been providing access to computer technology and training for local people but is now in the process of disbanding, so has kindly donated its remaining £2,200 funding to Woodhall Spa Library.

The money has been used to buy a selection of computer coding equipment, which will help young people and their families develop their digital skills.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, member for Woodhall Spa and Wragby, said: “Local libraries have long been a place where people can learn new skills, but in the modern world that means much more than books on shelves.

“This new equipment, and the activities the library staff will develop around it, will appeal to the imaginations of children and young people alike, helping them acquire essential skills for the digital age.

“We’re very grateful to Woodhall Spa Connect for their donation, which I’m sure will greatly benefit the local community.”