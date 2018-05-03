Woodhall Spa home and garden festival has been postponed

A major home and garden festival in Woodhall Spa has been postponed due to recent bad weather, but organisers predict it will be a ‘bigger and better event’ next month.

The Home and Garden Festival was due to be held in Jubilee Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

But due to waterlogged ground at Jubilee Park, organisers have postponed the event.

The event, which was a pilot for other similar events to be held across Lincolnshire, the East Midlands and Yorkshire, will now take place over the weekend of June 8 to June 10.

Good Local Events, who organised the festival, say they have been monitoring the condition of Jubilee Park since the weekend.

Event manager Conrad Murray said: “We were made aware by Jubilee Park management that the site was very wet on Sunday.

“A relatively small dog show was taking place and they could not get vehicles on.

“We need to get forklifts and lorries on to the site to build all the infrastructure you need for a major event and this was clearly not possible without destroying the surface.

“We had no choice really. Our plants arrive on large heavy lorries and there was stall infrastucture to build and marquees to erect and generators to be delivered. You cannot do that without plant and equipment.

“We will now run it on 8th-10th June at Jubilee Park, which must be one of the best sites for an event like this in the country.

“We are very sorry the event cannot go ahead as it has generated a huge amount of public and trader support and interest.”

More than 80 plants, garden, leisure and food stalls were booked on to the free admission event with an attendance of 15,000 expected over the three day duration.

Entertainment booked included chansaw carving demonstrations and basket making. There was also to be a food and craft marquee.

Mr Murray added: “We have been able to locate many of them on to other event, but what is particularly pleasing is that almost everyone has committed to coming back in June and we have also been taking new enquiries all week.

“It could be an even bigger and better event than the one we had scheduled.

“However we are particularly sorry to postpone because it was to have been the first of a series.

“It has proven that these shows can be hugely popular to both the public and traders, but Woodhall Spa will no longer be the first in the series which will now be held in Lincoln.”