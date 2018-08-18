Woodhall Spa fundraiser for LIVES

Teenage volunters from the National Citizen Service (NCS) are holding a fundraiser in Woodhall Spa next week in aid of LIVES.

The group will be at Jubilee Park, in Woodhall Spa, from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, August 22.

The teens hope the community action event will help raise money and awareness of LIVES and what they do.

There will be multiple stalls including guess the name of the teddy, a kick-up challenge and guess how many sweets are in the jar.

There will also be a bake sale and refreshments available.