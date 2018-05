Woodhall Spa Croquet Club is looking for new members.

The club has organised two ‘Come and Try’ sessions tomorrow (Tuesday, May 8) and Tuesday, May 15 (6-8pm).

Both sessions will take place in Jubilee Park.

Club chairman Pauline Donner said: “If you would like to try your hand at croquet then please come along.

“Everyone is welcome, including complete beginners.”