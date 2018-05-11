Woodhall Spa company is ‘flying the flag’ across the globe

A Woodhall Spa based farm machinery manufacturer has increased its export sales by 25 per cent in 12 months after a record year for international sales at the company.

Househam, which designs and builds self-propelled sprayers for agricultural and horticultural use, posted its best ever overseas sales thanks to increased demand from emerging European markets in the Baltics and the Ukraine, as well as from farmers in Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

Senior managers at the business said Househam had capitalised on the recent ‘Brexit boost’ of the weaker pound and growing global demand for British products.

Robert Willey, managing director of Househam, said: “We’re flying the flag for Lincolnshire and the UK around the world.

“Lincolnshire is the UK’s leading agricultural export county and our recent growth shows how we’re helping to put this region on the map.

“Our range of machines meets the demands of the modern farm because we listen to our customer requirements and create bespoke products to suit their needs.

“That’s how we’ve developed innovative solutions to challenges such as soil compaction, machine reliability and sprayer efficiency.

“British engineering is in demand around the world once again, especially in regions where agriculture is modernising at pace.

“With Brexit less than a year away, new markets are opening up for those companies that are prepared to get out and sell to the rest of the world.”

The Househam range of self-propelled sprayers spans from the popular, lightweight Spirit to its largest machine - the Predator.

With a new multi-million pound headquarters due for completion later this year, Househam’s factory output will increase by 50% in 2019.

The Househam range will be on display at this year’s Cereals event in Cambridgeshire on June 13-14.