Woodhall Spa butcher really is ‘meating’ his new challenge in style

A well known local butcher is proving to be a cut above the rest in his new business.

Graham Fidling, of Horncastle, has taken over the former Walkers butchers at The Broadway in Woodhall Spa.

Mr Fidling has been a mobile butcher for 25 years, serving customers in villages all over Lincolnshire.

He has worked in butchery since he was 13 and established his own mobile business in 1995.

Although he enjoyed the mobile business, Mr Fidling had always liked the idea of owning his own shop.

He says that when the opportunity in Woodhall Spa came up, it was too good to turn down.

Mr Fidling opened the doors for the first time in April and is delighted with his move.

He said: “I always liked the idea of having a shop and Woodhall Spa was the perfect place, a thriving village attracting many locals and tourists.

“I have been overwhelmed with the support so far from existing customers - and new customers - and appreciate this since opening the shop in April this year.”

All meat products are prepared by hand and Mr Fidling says he is ‘committed’ to providing consumers with the butchery experience they want.

His meat is reared locally on the outskirts of Horncastle from Mellors Farmers of Haltham.