An Antiques & Collectables Fair will be held in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa (opposite The Golf Hotel) this Saturday, February 3.

Go along between 10am and 4pm to see what is on offer.

Admission is £1, under 16s free, and refreshments will also be available.

The event is helping to raise funds for Help for Heroes.

For more information call 01526 352751