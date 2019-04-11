Woman dies after horror crash on A153

A woman in her 70s has sadly died following a collision between Louth and Horncastle yesterday (Wednesday).

As reported yesterday, the two-vehicle crash took place near Cadwell Park on the A153 yesterday afternoon.

Photo: Mike Woodward - MotoAero Photography

This morning, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are sad to confirm that following this collision, a woman in her 70s has died.

"Investigating officers are now looking for witnesses to this collision who haven’t already spoken to police.

"If you were in the area of the A153, near Cadwell Park, Louth, and the Bluestone Heath crossroads, at 3pm yesterday (11/04), please get in touch.

"We are eager to hear from anyone, especially if you have dashcam footage.

"If you saw a grey Honda Civic or a black Seat Ibiza in the areas around that time, please let us know.

"If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting incident 268 of 10/04.

"Alternatively, email us on force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident 268 of 10/04 in the subject line.”

The pictures, provided by Mike Woodward, show police officers, paramedics, fire and rescue teams and the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance in attendance at the scene.

