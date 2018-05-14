Wolds residents urged to take part in survey

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones is urging residents to take part in a national survey specifically targeted at rural communities.

The National Rural Crime Survey was last completed three years ago and revealed the huge financial cost of crime to rural communities across the country – at £800 million per year.

The survey, completed by more than 13,000 people, also indicated that hard-pressed young families and farmers were the most frequent victims of crime, with the average cost of those crimes to a household being over £2,500 - and for a business over £4,000.

Results also indicated a vicious circle of low expectations, leading to chronic under-reporting, frustration and worry amongst residents of rural communities. The result was increasing fear of crime.

The survey made a significant impact on policing with many forces introducing rural crime teams or dedicated officers and improved collaboration across county borders.

Now, the National Rural Crime Network is launching its second survey to identify any changes since 2015 and determine the true personal, social and economy cost of rural crime and anti-social behaviour.

Lincolnshire was not included in the 2015 survey but Mr Jones is backing the 2018 version.

He believes it could help police, local authorities and Government officials better understand the issues facing rural communities.

Mr Jones said: “It’s crucial that the people of rural Lincolnshire make their voice heard.

“If we are to help our communities thrive and stay safe we need to understand the challenges and what more government, police forces and organisations can do.”

The News revealed last week that the latest crime figures show the Wolds are one of the safest places in the county.

•The survey is available at www.lincolnshire-pcc.gov.uk