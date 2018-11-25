Wolds railway extension work gathers pace

This picture shows the current end of the Lincolnshire Wolds line just south of Ludborough station - but it won’t be for much longer, as work progresses on the first stage of an extension southward to Louth.

The drainage work on the course of the track bed to Pear Tree Lane crossing has now been finished - roughly a mile of pipe.

This short but expensive task has now been completed with a six inch soak-away pipe placed below ground on either side of the trackbed, surrounded by clean gravel to allow the water to soak through and drain away.

Inspection chambers have been installed so, if a problem was to occur, the pipes could be accessed through the chambers so the system can be jetted. Handrails have also been installed where the line bridges one of the culverts.

A bulldozer was then brought in to grade the trackbed from Ludborough to Pear Tree Lane, where there is actually a three metre difference in height between the two points. The banks have also been reshaped and graded.

Around 250 tons of stone was ordered and a 25-ton, 360 digger with a laser level was hired to lay the ballast to a level of eight inches, which covered just under 200 metres in length.

The next step is to move enough sleepers and rail to complete this short section of the extension.

With the winter weather closing in, volunteers working hard to get this section of line laid as soon as possible.

The LWR now need to raise funds to purchase more rail, sleepers and ballast to move the project forward.

If you would like to support the “Making Tracks for Louth” appeal, you can donate online at www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.

Alternatively, call 01507 363881 for more information.