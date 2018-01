Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Coningsby between 7.45pm and 8.15pm yesterday evening (Wednesday January 10).

A man in his 20s was approached on Old Boston Road by two men dressed in dark clothing.

One of the men approached the victim and punched him in the face in an unprovoked attack.

The men then both walked away in the direction of the Co-op store in the village.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 347 of January 10.