WIs support Women’s Aid

WI members from across the area have been supporting women in a time of crisis.

A collection was set up at this year’s annual meeting of the Lincolnshire North Federation for new knickers and new or very nearly new bras.

And the underwear rolled in at that meeting and over the following weeks to the Federation’s Horncastle head office.

The items were delivered to Women’s Aid manager Denise and volunteer Jean.

Denise said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this collection - it will make a big difference.”