Win a month’s free membership at East Lindsey’s leisure centres

With Christmas on its way, staff at East Lindsey’s leading leisure centres are getting into the festive spirit with a chance to win free memberships.

The leisure venues run by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture – Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth; Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite; Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre - have a cracker of a promotion for anyone visiting them between now and Sunday December 16.

Anyone who goes to one of the four venues to take part in any activity will receive a ticket to put into special ‘Christmas present’ boxes.

At 6pm daily, videos will be filmed at the centres with lucky tickets pulled from the presents – the holders of the lucky Christmas tickets will win a free month’s Platinum membership, which includes the use of all facilities across the four Magna Vitae sites.

Every day, the Christmas present will fill up, with no tickets taken out – so the more frequently you visit the centres, the more chance you have of a win.

Plus, as an extra special surprise, it will be worth keeping your eyes peeled as the venues’ ‘Christmas Elves’ will be hiding up to four festive envelopes around the centres at various times during the day. Find them, and you get a prize, with four different people winning daily.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys said: “We want everyone to get into the Christmas spirit, and how better than to encourage a healthy run-up to the big day, while motivating more people to start 2019 with fitness in mind.”