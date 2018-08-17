Will tees off at Rasen for charity trio

At 6.30 in the morning, most 12-year-olds are still tucked up in bed, however, for Will King from Scothern it was the perfect time to get on the golf course.

Will is taking on the challenge of playing on three courses in one day to raise money for the Lincolnshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group.

Will expects to complete the Rasen round by around 9.30am and will then move on to play on the two Woodhall Spa courses.

All support will be welcome - as Will will have his collection tin ready for any donations.