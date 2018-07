The July meeting of Woodhall Spa WI was the 55th anniversary meeting and took the form of a ‘Swinging Sixties’ evening.

Members of Spa Afternoon WI joined in the fun evening of singing and dancing to the music of entertainer John Barry and appropriate refreshments, including Black Forest Gateaux and Mr Kipling cakes, were enjoyed.

Many of the members dressed in 1960s costume to add to the ‘vibe’.

After a parade, Rachael Butcher was announced as the winner of the ‘best dressed’ competition.