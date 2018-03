The March meeting of Woodhall Spa WI saw the committee for the coming year elected and the re-election of president Linda O’Neill.

There was also a cheque presentation of £400 to Fred Parker of Horncastle Beekeepers.

Fred is currently mentoring a group of students at Banovallum School as part of the school’s Beekeeping Programme and the money will be used to provide equipment for the students.

The donation also supports the WI’s ongoing national campaign “SOS for Honeybees”.