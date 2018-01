Martyn Bennett is one of many Woodhall Spa residents who have contacted the News to complain about the felling of trees for a new housing development off Witham Road.

Mr Bennett has called his picture above ‘The Last Post.’

He says: “A terrible sight. It’s the Last Post as it signals the end of Woodhall as we know it, I fear.”

Developers Broadgate Homes say they have stuck to the terms of planning permission and are backed by ELDC.

