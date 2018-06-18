Why life really is ‘buzzing’ at a very busy Horncastle school

It’s all happening at Banovallum School where students have been busy on a Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) expedition - and setting up their own bee hive!

Four groups took advantage of the fine weather last weekend to earn bronze awards after successfully completing their Duke of Edinburgh expedition.

All smiles... pupils are prepared for their expedition. Picture: John Aron.

The groups completed a variety of routes – chosen and planned by the students themselves.

The routes included stop offs for the students to complete a project of their choice - a survey of amenities in Lincolnshire Wolds villages, a look at historical buildings along their route or people along the Viking Way,

Support from the ‘Friends of Banovallum’ meant each group had colour-coded raincovers on their rucksacks, making it easier for staff to monitor their progress during the expedition.

The students enjoyed the excellent accommodation at Poachers Hideaway, near Belchford.

Pupils going out on their Bronze qualifying Duke of Edinburgh expedition. EMN-181106-170258001

All the group members will receive their bronze certificates and pin badges at the school’s celebration evening in September.

Meanwhile, bees are buzzing in the new hive at the school’s natural reserve area - and are already producing honey.

The money raised from the honey will go towards the DoE to buy further equipment or subsidise students’ expedition expenses.

The school is also hoping some of our DoE students will be learning how to become beekeepers with Fred Parker – chairman to the Horncastle District Beekeepers Association.

Another group setting out for their bronze expedition. EMN-181106-170331001

The course would be part of the bronze or silver skills section of the DoE award scheme. The school received a donation from the WI from Woodhall Spa to help set up the beehive.