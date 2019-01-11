Why Janice from Tetford has 50,000 reasons to celebrate...

When it comes to her fundraising bingo, Janice Dilks can claim to be ‘top of the shop.’

Mrs Dilks, from Tetford, raised £5,108.03 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at bingo sessions in Horncastle and Louth last year.

That took her overall total for the Air Ambulance through the £50,000 barrier - an amazing effort from the 79-year-old and her ‘army’ of helpers and supporters.

That £50,000 figure was the target Mrs Dilks set when she started fundraising in 2004.

And even though she has achieved her goal, she has no plans to call time just yet.

Mrs Dilks explained: “It seems a long time since I started, but I always said £50,000.

“I knew it was a big challenge but I’m a very determined person.

“I’m delighted to have raised that amount.

“I’m not getting any younger so I’m not setting a new target, but hopefully I can carry on for a while yet.”

Mrs Dilks says she chose the Air Ambulance because it does ‘such a wonderful job’, especially in rural areas.

Mrs Dilks was previously invited to meet the helicopter crew at their headquarters in Newark.

Last year, she organised monthly sessions at Horncastle Community Centre with less frequent dates at Louth.

This year she will be reducing the number of sessions, but says bingo is as popular as ever.

Mrs Dilks added: “We do ‘lose’ some people but more and more seem to be coming.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who has helped and supported us.”

Apart from bingo, the sessions also feature a raffle and Mrs Dilks would welcome donations.

Contact 01507 533769 is you can help.