‘What-er’ effort by Tattershall school pupils!

Communities across the world will be able to enjoy clean water for life...thanks to the efforts of Tatershall Holy Trinity Primary School.

The school’s Christian Committee and School Council worked together on a global project for ‘WE’.

The Walk for Water day raised hundreds for WE. EMN-180725-112356001

WE is a movement that believes people can come together and create an even better world.

The project aims to create positive social change in the community and around the world.

The school’s own WE group chose to support WE’s ‘Walk for Water’ to raise money and awareness for global water issues - and take steps to make a difference for communities living without safe drinking water.

The group introduced the ‘Walk for Water’ project by leading collective worship.

More pupils doing their bit to support WE. EMN-180725-112407001

They organised and lead a sponsored walk representing the distance travelled by some children to collect water.

In some countries, a child walks on average 3.6 miles (just under 6km) to collect water.

Each class at Holy Trinity walked 1,000m as a relay, carrying a full bucket of water.

On a hot day, the pupils realised just how far children had to walk - and how heavy buckets are!

Friends and parents sponsored the event raising £630 - a fantastic amount of money!

Every £30 raised means clean water for life for two people.

The schools thanks everyone who contributed.