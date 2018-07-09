What a scorcher at Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival

Thousands flocked to Woodhall Spa over the weekend as the 1940s Festival made a triumphant return.

The festival, which is now in its seventh year, is regarded as one of the biggest 1940s events in the UK.

Dressed up to the nines... Crowdsgathered at Jubilee Park and got into the 1940s spirit by wearing their vintage clothing.

Organisers predicted that 45,000 visitors could descend on Woodhall Spa over the two-day event - and by the looks of things they weren’t wrong.

Attractions over the weekend included a skirmish reenactment in the Pinewoods, marking the ‘Crossing of the Rhine’ and a military parade through Woodhall Spa on Sunday.

Here are just a handful of pictures taken by freelance photographer John Aron.

• See this week’s Horncastle News for the full story and four pages of pictures.

Crowds lined the streets as vintage vehicles travelled through Woodhall Spa.