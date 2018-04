Schools throughout the Horncastle area did more than their bit to raise money for the annual Sport Relief appeal.

Wellies Nursery (pictured right) show ed you are never too young to join in the fun.

They wore sports clothing and raised £81.70.

At Horncastle Community Primary School, sports clothing was also the order of the day.

KS1 pupils had an inflatable obstacle course to navigate and KS2 pupils enjoyed a climbing wall.

At Banovallum School , students took part in a sponsored walk.