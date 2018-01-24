Welcome tidy up for Horncastle Walkers group

Horncastle Walkers are Welcome Group turned out on a cold and snowy Sunday morning to carry out amother litter pick, this time along the verges of the Lincoln Road and Green Lane Thimbleby.

The result was a staggering 20 plus rubbish bags full of discarded bottles, plastic bags

A welcome and warming drink after a morning tidying the town's verges EMN-180122-123804001

and general litter, with two tyres and the remains of a greenhouse being left for collection later.

After all that work, the team headed to the garden centre for a warming drink.

The Horncastle group’s purposes are firstly to ensure local footpaths are kept clear and well marked and, secondly, to publicise the area to walkers for the benefit of local hotels, pubs and restaurants.

Throughout the year the group holds regular walks, usually no more than five miles, which

are free and open to everyone.

Between the walks working parties are formed to tidy up the town’s footpaths.

The group has no formal membership; anyone and everyone is welcomed to join in their activities.

The next walk starts from the Market Place at 9.30am on Sunday March 11, so why not join them.

For more information, contact Amanda at the Town Council office, info@horncastletowncouncil.co.uk. or visit the Group’s Facebook page.