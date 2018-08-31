Weather fails to dampen spirits as Bardney Gala celebrates tenth year

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits over the weekend as Bardney Gala returned for a 10th year.

Held at the Bardney Village Hall and Playing Field, there was a huge range of activities to try.

Attractions included an interactive yoga demonstration, a classic vehicle competition, and a dog show.

Bardney Gala, which is being sponsored by Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes, will be raising funds towards an all-weather sports pitch for the Bardney Youth Club and equipment for the Bardney Gateway Centre.

Over its 10 years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for the Gateway Centre, which is home to several groups including UMBRELLA – a support group the families of people with Autism and other hidden conditions - providing funds to refurbish its kitchen and create a wheelchair-friendly entrance.

Chair of the Bardney Gala Committee, Caroline Howe, has been organising the event since it was first held a decade ago.

She said: “It’s given me great pride to watch the gala grow into the event it is today and I like to think it’s helped put Bardney on the map.”

Chestnut Homes has supported the gala throughout its 10 years. David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The gala has been a roaring success. Caroline’s commitment is highly commendable.”

Taking to the Bardney Gala Facebook page, organisers thanked all who visited and all the helpers for making it such a success.

Pictures: David Dawson.