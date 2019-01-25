‘We’re so proud to be #Team Tattershall!’

It’s now ranked in the top ten primary schools in the county in terms of pupils’ progress - so it’s hard to believe that just six short years ago Tattershall Primary was in special measures.

Flash forward to today and the school is at the top of its game.

Catherine Richardson, Deputy Headteacher and Janette Davey, Headteacher. EMN-190121-125855001

With pupils’ voices at the heart of everything - from the curriculum to pastoral care - the result is a school full of happy children who are motivated to do their best.

Headteacher Janette Davey explained: “When Ofsted inspected us this year, they stated that ‘children are firmly at the centre of all that takes place’ and we believe that this is the key to our success.

“We have a very hardworking and dedicated team - we affectionately refer to ourselves as ‘#TeamTattershall’ - along with happy, enthusiastic children and extremely supportive parents.”

As well as coming fifth in the county in terms of student progress, Tattershall’s heavy investment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) has also earned them the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) - a highly successful and unique award programme to develop and celebrate the profile of science teaching, learning and leadership in primary schools.

Catherine Richardson, Deputy Headteacher at Tattershall Primary School. EMN-190121-125830001

“We pride ourselves in providing rich educational experiences for all our children, both in school and beyond the confines of the classroom,” continued Ms Davey.

“We have achieved the Gold Mark for sports for two years running, and the children enjoy the daily mile.

“Furthermore, the music opportunities afforded to our children is also a real strength of our school.

“We were named Primary School Music Department of the Year for two years running, and received a special award for ‘Inspirational Music Teacher’ in 2018.”

A pupil pictured in one of his lessons. EMN-190121-125841001

As well as variety, children also enjoy a curriculum engineered by their own passions and learning preferences.

Ms Davey said: “Our curriculum is designed with the children at the heart of it.

“We have a theme for every term, and the children are asked what and how they would like to learn.

“Every child is attached to a curriculum team and involved in the planning and monitoring of their chosen subject.

“Pupil voice is extremely important, and the children are becoming more and more confident in suggesting ideas.”

Looking back over the school’s recent history paints a satisfying picture - one of academic and extra-curricular growth, and a careful dedication to emotional welfare.

Ms Davey said: “Over the past six years, the school has gone from strength to strength.

“The school was in special measures from 2010 until 2012 and we are so proud of our incredible journey since then.

“We believe that our greatest strength as a school family, is the pastoral support we offer to the whole school community. Children are comfortable to speak to adults and they know we are here to help them.

“Our academic success is due to happy, motivated, well-behaved and enthusiastic children who are taught by committed, passionate and hardworking teachers. This is a very powerful combination!”

Our reporter also spoke to pupils at Tattershall Primary School.

Year Two pupil Emma, aged six, said: “I love this school because it’s like my other home, but we get to do loads of PE.”

Year Five pupil Josephine, aged 10, said: “There are always adults we can talk to when we’re upset.”

Year Six pupil William, aged 10, added: “All the teachers are determined to see us succeed.”

Year Six pupil Peter, aged 11, said: “We go on lots of trips so we can experience what it was like in the real world.”