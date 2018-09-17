‘We’re reaching for the skies!’

They say all good things come to he who waits...and that definitely proved to be the case at St Margaret’s Church in Thimbleby last Tuesday.

The final stones of the long-awaited new church spire were finally lifted into place.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-180609-093307001

The operation involved a brand new £1M Liebherr hydraulic crane which straddled Dawber Lane and stretched over 100’ to reach the very top of the tower.

It was the massive machine’s first outing for the operator, APH Crane Hire of Lincoln.

A small group of onlookers looked skywards as the Rev John Parkin performed the topping out ceremony with a flowering rose bush - rather than a pagan yew branch.

The Rev Parkin described the £320,000 project - largely funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund as being 99.9% finished.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-180609-093340001

Apart from the final stones, one of the very ;last jobs was to install and all-important lightening conductor...and a new weathercock.

Work has already been completed on the interior, including the restoration of the church clock by the original manufacturers, Smiths of Derby.

The project to complete the re-building of the tower and spire has secured the church’s future after it was condemined amid safety fears.

Now, the church is ready for a rededication service to be led by the Bishop of Grimsby on Saturday September 22.