We’d welcome talks to boost tourism says Banks Society

The chairman of the Sir Joseph Banks Society says its members would welcome ways of discussing how to develop tourism in the town.

Paul Scott said: “The Society was formed to celebrate the life and achievements of Sir Joseph, one of the greatest men of his age.

“We aim to stimulate interest in his life and achievements through education, research and, publications, together with strengthening links with Australia and New Zealand.

“We would welcome discussing how we can do more to develop tourism into the town through our activities concerning Sir Joseph Banks and other Horncastle worthies.”

Mr Scott added the influence of Sir Joseph, one of Lincolnshire’s most famous sons and one of the greatest figures in Georgian England, was celebrated worldwide but he ‘was still not adequately recognised.’

The Society is based at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre in Horncastle. The building houses a growing reference library and features a tribute garden, a thriving gift shop and the town’s Tourist Information Centre.