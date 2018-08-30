We are open say business owners in Horncastle as major roadworks continue

We are open!’ That was the message from business owners in Horncastle today (Thursday) as major roadworks continued in the town.

West Street is closed to all traffic as contractors continue the first phase of a programme of improvements that could last until December.

Several people - including business owners - contacted the News yesterday to say the town was much quieter than usual.

They were hoping trade would pick up today which, of course, is market day in the town.

West Street’s closure has not directly lead to the traffic chaos some residents had predicted although there were isolated incidents.

There were also much longer tailbacks on North Street and the Bull Ring for most of the day.

Most complaints centred on confusion around arrangements for temporary bus stops.

Lincolnshire County Council apologised for failing to put out temporary bus stops signs yesterday but pledged they would be in position today.

Stagecoach services are stopping on Jubilee Way while some other services are using a stop at the top of North Street - or the Market Place.

*Passengers are advised to contact the respective bus company for information.