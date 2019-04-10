Warning as‘bargain’ mattress seller targets Lincolnshire residents

Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after reports of a white van spotted in the Lincolnshire area selling ‘bargain’ mattresses.

A spokesman said: “Please be aware that there is currently a white van travelling around the Lincolnshire area, where the driver is offering to sell ‘bargain’ mattresses to the public.

“These mattresses may not have been tested to ensure that they are safe and will almost certainly not be of a good quality, despite impressive-sounding names on the labels.

“Lincolnshire residents are asked to be extremely cautious about buying goods from anyone who approaches them in the street or at their door and to always look for reputable traders to buy from.”