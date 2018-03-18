Warning after mini Beast from the East brings overnight chaos to county roads

Police are warning motorists not to venture out ‘unless absolutely necessary’ after the mini Beast from the East brought more chaos to county roads overnight.

Farmers were again the heroes of the night as drifting snow resulted in a number of road closures - with more than 35 motorists having to be rescued on the A158 at Edlington.

Driving conditions remain difficult, including the A52 near Boston and Marsh Lane in Boston, which has been blocked by a fallen tree.

Other parts badly affected include the A17 Leadenham bypass, where two HGVs became stuck, Folkingham to Osbournby on the A15, the A158 at Edlington, and areas of central Lincoln including Canwick Road and Lindum Hill, as well as some roads in Branston.

Police say there are concerns that drifting snow will mean that some areas will soon become impassable, while freezing temperatures are making for hazardous driving conditions in some parts.

Roads are being treated to try and help deal with the conditions.

Although the impact has not been as bad as when the Beast from the East last visited, in has hit some events due to be held in the county, including the Lincoln 10k which has been cancelled.

However, a farming festival in Boston is still to go ahead.

Follow @FCR_Lincs on Twitter for the most up-to-date information regarding the affected areas.

For more advice and tips about managing during cold weather visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather