Waggy tails at the ready for second Bardney dog show

The Bardney Charity Dog is set to make a return for the second time this year - with organisers hoping for the same success.

The first charity dog show in May raised more than £700 for three regional charities, but joint organiser of the show, Diane Jackson, has added even more classes to the show on Sunday, July 22.

It will be held on Bardney Playing Fields, off Horncastle Road, with judging from 11am.

There will be 21 categories open to all dog owners, with entry from £1.

New classes for the July event are best puppy and waggiest tail.

Diane said: “Our show in May was our most successful to date in Bardney, raising £727 for our charities and attracting more than 150 people.

“Myself and Julie Hill have put a lot of work in to make this month’s show even bigger than before.

“There is a have-a-go agility course, have-a-go flyball, fun scurry, tombola, raffles and a range of stalls along with the introduction of the new judging categories.

“It’s a wonderful family day out and as with the first show, guests can enter their dogs in any of our novelty or pedigree categories.

“There will again be trophies for each category winner and the money from the entry fees will be donated to our chosen charities.”

Proceeds will go the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, Pre-loved Border Collies and Metheringham Animal Welfare Supporters.

Chestnut Homes, which is building at the Manor Farm development, off St Lawrence Drive, donated £250 to cover the cost of running both shows.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “The last Bardney Dog Show proved to be a great day, raising hundreds of pounds for deserving charities in Lincolnshire.

“We’re proud to be supporting Diane and the organisers of the show and we hope this month’s event proves to be just as successful.”

Diane added: “We rely on donations to put on these events so we are extremely grateful to Chestnut Homes for their valued support.”

• For more information, call Diane on 07425 568969 or visit the Bardney Charity Dog Shows Facebook page.