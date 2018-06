Horncastle Town Council is appealing for volunteers to come forward and help with a big community clear-up day next month.

The ‘clean-up’ will be held on Saturday, July 7 from 2-4pm.

Volunteers will be mainly litter-picking and weeding.

All equipment will be provided and refreshments are available.

Anyone interested can contact Michelle or Amanda at the town council on 01507 522597 for more information.