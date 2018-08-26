Volunteers wanted at Horncastle area fundraising group

The Horncastle and Woodhall Spa Marie Curie fundraising group is looking for new members to join them, as well as offering the chance to become a Collection Box Co-ordinator, looking after boxes on display in shops, pubs and doctors’ surgeries, as well as placing boxes in new locations.

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said “As a volunteer you’ll help to raise vital money and awareness for Marie Curie.

“Fundraising groups are a great way to new people, have fun and raise vital funds for your local nurses.”

Last year, the Marie Curie Nursing Service Lincolnshire cared for over 2,500 patients during the night, providing expert care and support to people living with any terminal illness, and their loved ones.

David Sparks, Treasurer for Horncastle and Woodhall Spa Fundraising Group says “I find fundraising with Marie Curie to be both rewarding and enjoyable. The response from people you meet is always positive.”

To become a Marie Curie volunteer, you need to be aged 16 or over.

For more information on how to get involved, contact Lauren on 07525 801531 or 01332 204221.