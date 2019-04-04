Volunteers help tidy up the streets of Horncastle

Horncastle Town Council has thanked the volunteers who took part in a community clear up day over the weekend.

23 volunteers took part - and collected 35 bags of rubbish in two hours.

One volunteer even brought along their four-legged friend on the day.

This was the first community clear up day of the year and was completed as part of the Great British Spring Clean, supported by the Keep Britain Tidy Campaign.

A spokesman from Horncastle Town Council said: “We collected 35 bags of litter from the hedgerows, verges, footpaths and roads around the town. “Special thanks to the Co-op for providing the refreshments, much appreciated by all.

“Huge thank you to all the volunteers who came on Saturday to help with the community litter pick.”

Volunteers were also joined by a few ladies from Coningsby who got stuck in to rid Horncastle of any litter and rubbish.

Horncastle Town Council added that more community clear up days will be taking place in 2019.

Details of the next clean up day will be posted when they become available.

To keep up to date with town council events in the Horncastle area search for Horncastle Town Council on Facebook