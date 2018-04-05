Volunteers are needed as part of project

Heritage Lincolnshire is looking for volunteers in Hackthorn, South Ormsby and Hainton to explore the history of the landscape.

Over the last year, almost 50 workshops, activities and events have been held for people interested in learning about archaeological technqiues.

So far, more than 150 volunteers have researched Revesby and Freiston Shore, and the charity is now looking to conduct research in Hackthorn, South Ormsby and Hainton.

A taster day will take place in Hackthorn on April 18. Email layers@heritagelincolnshire.org to find out more.