Volunteer Ken wins top award

Ken Mair, a volunteer at the Cottage Museum in Woodhall Spa, is celebrating after being presented with a coveted award.

He was named as the ‘Unsung Hero’ at the John Barker Trophy Awards ceremony hosted by CommunityLincs at Heydour Parish Village Hall near Grantham.

Directors and staff at the museum have praised Mr Mair for the vital contribution he has made at the popular attraction.

He has been a volunteer at the museum for about seven years.

Phil Groves, a director at the museum, said: “Ken is a quiet man with an unassuming manner that belies the extensive contribution he has made which enhances the experiences of visitors using the community room.

“He joined the management and maintenance team and carries out weekly checks on all the buildings, undertaking any necessary renovation.

“He has continuously put his extensive range of skills, especially in carpentry, to very good use.”

One of many projects Mr Mair was involved in saw him fit out the catering area within the community roomn to provide additional cupboards and workspace.

Mr Groves added: “He has ensured all projects are finished to a high standard and all materials used have been chosen with care to complement the age and look of the building.

“He is such a modest man that he has to be persuaded to accept remuneration for the cost of materials!

“Whenever volunteers are needed, in whatever capacity, Ken can be relied on to help.

“It is hard to quantify in monetary terms the contribution Ken has made with the projects he has undertaken.”

“It is due to his tremendous input that so much has been achieved.”