Village’s bid for life-saving kit

The Churchwarden at St Margaret’s Church in Langton is raising funds for a defibrillator for the community.

Paul Brewster told the News that the life-saving equipment itself, worth around £1,500, will be provided for free thanks to support from Andy Price and the emergency services - but a secure cabinet costing around £350 will be required to house it.

Mr Brewster has set up a fundraising page to help raise money towards this, and he will be writing to residents to ask for their support.

The JustGiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/langtonaedcabinet.

Donations can also be sent via email at thebrewsters7@btinternet.com

Alternatively, cash or cheque donations (payable to PCC Langton) can be sent to Mr Brewster at 7 Granary Way, Horncastle, Lincs, LN9 5SR.

Mr Brewster would also like to hear from anyone who has a suggestion as to where the defibrillator can be placed - easily accessible in times of need, but sufficiently secure to avoid it from being targeted by criminals.