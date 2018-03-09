VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for Amelia Wood memorial

Hundreds of people turned out for a memorial event in memory of 11-year-old Amelia Wood today (Friday), following her tragic death earlier this week.

Large crowds of Louth Academy pupils gathered at Brackenborough Park after school had finished to light candles, release balloons, and lay flowers.

Flowers, candles, and heartfelt messages were left in memory of Amelia Wood.

The memorial event was held following yesterday's sad news that Amelia, from Manby, had died in hospital after being hit by a Land Rover wheel on Tuesday.

Tiffany Sykes (13), who organised the event, and her mum Emma Sykes praised the 'amazing' turnout in memory of Amelia this afternoon.

Emma told the Leader: "I just can't believe it. Every single person has been brilliant, and the schools as well have been fantastic with pupils and parents.

"People can come here now when they're feeling sad and just remember this day, rather than what happened to her. They'll always remember this and they'll remember Amelia.

"I'm really pleased, and I hope the children have found some comfort in it as well - they're all feeling the same thing and this will hopefully help them all, and Amelia's family who will really know how much Amelia was truly loved."

Tiffany added: "We used to always come here [Brackenborough Park] together, and I organised this because I want Amelia to be remembered."