VIDEO: ‘Critical incident’ declared in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have announced that a ‘critical incident’ has now been declared, after more than 70 traffic-related incidents were reported today (Wednesday) following the adverse weather conditions.

A police spokesman said: “(The critical incident) means that we are working with partner agencies as part of a Strategic Coordinating Group to alleviate the traffic issues and respond to those that need help and support.

“An amber weather warning from the Met Office remains in place for snow until 6pm this evening.

“People stuck in traffic are advised to stay in their vehicles, keep warm and speak with officers on the scene if they have any particular concerns.”

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor added: “We are dealing with a serious situation which is impacting on services for all agencies.

“The roads are in a very difficult position. The plans we have put in place as a SCG allow us to keep things going but these are reduced services under significant demands.

“If you can avoid calling for an ambulance or avoid calling the police or fire service please do. Please only call 999 in an emergency.

“The SCG is currently liaising with the Army to ensure that medical provision is provided to those that need it.

“Please do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary”.