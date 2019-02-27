VIDEO: Come with us on  walk along new stretch of  England coast path at Chapel Point

A stretch of what will be a 2,700-mile 'Natural Trail' around the English coastline has opened at Chapel Point - linking Skegness to Mablethorpe.

Opening of new coast path at Chapel Point

Lincolnshire's coastlinet was at its stunning best today as Rural Minister Lord Gardiner officially invited guests at an opening ceremony in the North Sea Observatory to join him outside in the sunshine for the ribbon cutting.

Among the other guests were Marian Spain, Interim chief Executive of Natural England who are leading the project, as well as partners from Lincolnshire County Council. Representatives from East Lindsey District Council, the Lincolnshire Coastal BID, local ramblers and parish councils along the stretch were also present .

There was praise for the area's accessibility, diversity and potential, as more of the coast's natural countryside sees investment to attract new visitors and business opportunities.

Rural Minister Lord Gardiner, said: “England’s beautiful coastline is a sight to behold, and I am delighted that more people than ever before will be able to enjoy its striking scenery during this Year of Green Action.

“With Lincolnshire home to some of our most precious coastal habitats, the new stretch of path announced today will open up access while boosting valuable tourism for rural communities and businesses”.

Interim Chief Executive of Natural England Marian Spain, said: “The England Coast Path plays a key role in helping people connect with and access nature and it is a privilege to open the first Lincolnshire stretch.

“From wild dunes to sandy beaches, the public will now be able to easily enjoy the countless beautiful habitats between Skegness and Mablethorpe”.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economic development at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted that the England Coastal path now runs from Skegness to Mablethorpe, through our beautiful Coastal Country Park.

“We have such a spectacular coastline with amazing wildlife, Blue Flag beaches and ‘excellent’ bathing waters – perfect for people to explore.

“I’m sure the new coastal path will encourage many more people to visit Lincolnshire and explore our brilliant coastline.”

The new 16-mile route takes into account the area’s important coastal habitats, including the seascapes and unique habitats of Anderby Marsh, Chapel Pit and Wolla Bank Reedbed. Walkers will be able to enjoy the adjacent sand dunes, clay pits and beaches, where a range of bird species such as the bearded tit and reed bunting thrive.

