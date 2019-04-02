Video: Chief Constable sends reassurance message amid ‘Brexit uncertainty’

Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable is today (Tuesday) sending a message to communities across Lincolnshire that the force is working with partners during a ‘period of uncertainty’ in the Brexit process.

Bill Skelly discusses the current situation in a video message, which is being accompanied by videos in the Polish, Latvian and Lithuanian languages.

While there is no evidence to suggest a rise in crime and disorder at this time, the force has plans for how we would respond to any issues.

The Chief Constable said: “I understand that things are very uncertain, and that can impact on how you feel in your community.

“I am working with partner agencies, round the clock, to ensure we are doing everything we can to reassure you that the issues we are facing in the county of Lincolnshire are being addressed.

“I am very aware that national, international and global events can trigger short-term rises in hate crime.

“People should be able to live their lives free from intimidation, and that kind of criminal behaviour.

“I want to assure you that we in Lincolnshire Police, working with others in your community, will do everything we can to reduce the potential for that kind of crime.

“If you do feel worried, or intimidated, I’d encourage you to contact us, speak to your local office or station, contact 101 or, in an emergency, dial 999.”