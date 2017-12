The South Wold Hunt gathered for its traditional Boxing Day hunt in Louth yesterday (December 26), with hundreds of people turning up to watch.

Dozens of horses and hounds gathered at the Louth Cattle Market for one of the biggest dates in the hunting calendar.

Boxing Day Hunt, Louth (2017).

They then set off through the countryside, following a fox-based scent in line with the Hunting Act 2004 regulations.

Visit www.southwoldhunt.co.uk for more information.

