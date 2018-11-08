VIDEO: Aftermath of ram raid at North Somercotes Co-op

A Co-op spokesman has told the Leader is it 'too early to confirm' when their new store in North Somercotes will re-open, following a ram raid and theft of a cash machine this morning (Thursday).

As reported previously, the new store in Conisholme Road had been open for less than 24 hours when the incident took place shortly before 1am this morning.

Police at the scene of the ram raid incident in North Somercotes.

A spokesperson for the Co-op has since confirmed: “There was an incident at our North Somercotes store in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 8 November).

"The store remains closed to allow Police to investigate, and for repairs to be undertaken - we appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"It is too early to confirm when the store will re-open to serve the community.”

It is not known how much cash was stolen in the ram raid. A Co-op manager and police officers at the scene refused to comment further on the incident at this time.

More on this story as we have it...