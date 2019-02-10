Victoria Atkins MP urges schools in Lincolnshire to join project

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has written to schools in her constituency encouraging them to put forward pupils for the ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project.

Schools have received a letter from Ms Atkins, encouraging them to nominate two students each.

The initiative, run by the Holocaust Educational Trust, offers the opportunity for two post-16 students from each eligible school in the constituency to complete a four-step Holocaust education programme.

Beginning with a half-day seminar on Sunday February 17, attendees will learn about pre-war Jewish life in Europe and will be addressed by a Holocaust survivor.

Her testimony will provide the orientation and background to a one-day visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland on February 27.

During their trip, students will hear from local guides with expertise in the Holocaust and the history of the Auschwitz camp.

Students will be encouraged to devise practical ideas for passing on the lessons they have learned to their peers in the community.

Ms Atkins said: “I passionately believe that we have a responsibility to remember the atrocities of the Holocaust, and to encourage younger generations to engage with what we can learn from it.

“That is why I think the project is so important and I am grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for devising it and subsidising costs.

“I am very pleased that the Government has also contributed to the expense of the course,”

• Schools interested in taking part should contact the Holocaust Educational Trust on 020 7222 4761.