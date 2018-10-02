Victoria Atkins MP to hold public meeting on Louth Hospital’s future

Louth and Horncastle’ MP, Victoria Atkins, will hold a public meeting later this week regarding the proposed changes at Louth County Hospital.

The meeting will take place on Friday (October 5) from 6pm, at the British Legion Hall in Northgate, and will include representatives from Lincolnshire East CCG.

These representatives will include a manager from the CCG to explain the broader proposals, and a clinician to explain the medical viewpoint.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for attendees to hear about the CCG’s proposals for the future of Louth’s hospital and to raise questions and concerns from residents.

For further information, email victoria@victoriaatkins.org.uk or call 01507 527017.

Meanwhile, a petition opposing the ‘downgrade’ of services at the hospital, and demanding increased funding from the Health Secretary, has racked up more than 1,400 signatures in just five days.

The online petition was published by East Lindsey resident Dominic Sivell, who hopes it will receive the 10,000 signatures required in order to receive a response from the government. To find out more and sign the petition, visit www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/229124.

In related news, Lincolnshire East CCG’s ‘engagement event’ on the evening of October 16 will now take place at The Dunes Complex in Mablethorpe instead of Skegness as originally planned.