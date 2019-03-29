Victoria Atkins MP gives statement on Brexit

Victoria Atkins MP has again voted for the Government’s proposed deal on Brexit this afternoon (Friday) - and has accused MPs who voted against the deal of ‘blocking Brexit’.

Ms Atkins said: “I voted again for the deal today, and I have voted consistently to deliver an orderly Brexit.

“Those who voted against the deal today have blocked Brexit.”

The government lost this afternoon’s vote by 344 votes to 286 (a majority of 58).

It is reported that 34 of those who voted against the deal were rebels from Ms Atkins’ Conservative Party.