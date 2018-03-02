Vicar’s tribute to ‘a wonderful, wonderful man’ - Horncastle mourns David Platt

The Vicar of Horncastle has led tributes to one of the town’s most popular and respected residents who sadly passed away last week.

David Platt was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2013 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his dedicated service to the local community.

Official confirmation arrived from Buckingham Palace while Mr Platt was in hospital waiting for an operation for bowel cancer.

In recent years, his commitments in the town continued and, in particular, to St Mary’s Church where he helped raise thousands of pounds.

The Rev Charles Patrick said: “David was a wonderful, wonderful man.

“He was a real doer. He was dedicated and very determined.

“If he said he would do something, you knew it would be done.

“He did so much for this town - not just for our church.

“He really will be missed.

“In many ways, he is irreplaceable.

“Our hearts go out to his wife Dorothy and other family members.”

Longtime friend Bob Wayne - who served with Mr Platt on a number of organisations - described him as a ‘smashing bloke.’

He added: “David was a marvellous man - an unsung hero.

“He did so much good work in Horncastle that many people aren’t aware of.”

“David never complained. He was a great leader and a great diplomat.”

Mr Platt and his wife moved to Horncastle in 1991 after living in Guildford, Surrey.

The couple became immersed in various community organisations and forged strong links with St Mary’s Church.

As a Chartered Surveyor, Mr Platt’s experience became invaluable as leader of the building team at St Mary’s.

In recent years, more than £500,000 has been raised and spent on the 13th century listed building.

Mr Platt served as a church warden for a number of years and was a founder member and treasurer of the Friends of St Mary’s.

He was an active member of the Civic Society and served as treasurer.

He organised Horncastle’s Voluntary Car Service (VCS) for 16 years.

The VCS is a group of volunteers who use their own cars to transport patients and their families to hospitals, care homes and specialists.

Mr Platt stepped down from the VCS in 2017.