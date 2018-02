With Pancake Day in full swing, the Rev Mark Holden, Vicar of Wragby, is determined not to miss out on the fun.

He organises a village pancake race for local children - and also mums and dads - in Dove Park, which is adjacent to the parish church.

Parents are pictured racing against the vicar during a 30 yard dash.

The Rev Holden does seem to be competing under something of a handicap as his frying pan appears smaller than everyone else’s!

Picture: John Edwards.