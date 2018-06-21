Vets warning to dog walkers on Mablethorpe beach

A warning has been issued to dog walkers after two dogs - which had recently been walked on the beach in the Mablethorpe area - suffered gastro-intestinal problems, with one of the dogs sadly passing away.

Rase Veterinary Centre posted an urgent warning on social media this afternoon (Thursday), which stated: “We have now had two cases of dogs being walked on the beach in the Mablethorpe area subsequently showing gastrointestinal signs and lethargy, one of which has unfortunately proved fatal.

“We ask all our clients to be vigilant on the beach and if at all any signs appear to seek veterinary attention immediately.”

The specific cause of these illnesses is not yet known.

