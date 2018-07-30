Update: Woman ‘seriously injured’ after Burwell collision

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a woman was airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a three vehicle collision on the A16 in Burwell yesterday.

A nine mile stretch of road between Kenwick Top and Ulceby was closed for several hours after the collision on Sunday morning.

This morning (Monday), a police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.37am on Sunday July 29 to a three-vehicle RTC on the A16 at Burwell, involving a gold Rover saloon, a white Fiat Ducato and a blue Volvo people carrier.

“A woman from the Rover was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“A man and a woman from the other two vehicles were taken to hospital in Grimsby with minor injuries.”